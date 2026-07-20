Trade unions support Telangana gig workers’ July 22 strike

Hyderabad: Trade unions reaffirmed that gig and platform workers across Telangana will participate in the July 22 statewide strike – Breakdown Flash Strike- and launch an indefinite strike after August 8 if the government continues to ignore their demands.

The protest is called by the Telangana App-Based Drivers Forum (TADF). The announcement was made at the CITU City Office in Musheerabad on Monday, July 20.

The union leaders have demanded a fair minimum base fare, the immediate notification of the gig and platform workers rules, the constitution of a welfare board and the implementation of minimum fares under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025.

Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) founding president Shaik Salauddin that they are left with no option but to protest. “We sincerely apologise to customers for the inconvenience. However, app-based cab drivers, auto drivers, goods transport drivers and delivery workers have been left with no other option. Since platform companies and the government have failed to resolve our long-pending demands, we are compelled to observe the statewide Breakdown Flash Strike on July 22. Our fight is for fair fares, decent livelihoods and justice for all gig and platform workers,” he said.