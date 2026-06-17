Hyderabad: Cockroach infestation, lizard droppings found at La Pino’z

Hyderabad: Heavy cockroach infestation, expired items and lizard droppings were found in a surprise food safety inspection at La Pino’z Pizza in Jubilee Enclave on Wednesday, June 17.

The outlet had no proper labelling or storage, and vegetarian and non-vegetarian items were kept in the same freezer. The restaurant failed to produce medical fitness and water testing reports.

Microbial infestation was observed in a freezer under maintenance, a release said.

Cyberabad Municipal Corporation officials immediately discarded all expired and improperly stored items, ordered deep cleaning and pest control and issued a notice about food safety compliance.

A food safety inspection at La Pino'z Pizza in Jubilee Enclave on Wednesday, June 17, revealed gross violations, such as a heavy cockroach infestation, expired items and lizard droppings near the food storage area.



The outlet was also found not labelling or properly storing food… pic.twitter.com/AUoBT7QwjQ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 17, 2026

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Inspection at AnTeRa

Another inspection was carried out at the popular AnTeRa restaurant in Madeenguda, where officials found mould growth on cauliflower and potatoes and flagged the repeated use of the same oil for frying. It was discarded on the spot

There were open dustbins near operational areas, chefs used iron knives for food preparation, and no proper labelling for food storage. Medical fitness records and water testing reports were not available.