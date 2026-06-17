Hyderabad: Cockroach infestation, lizard droppings found at La Pino’z

The outlet was also not labelling or properly storing food items, keeping vegetarian and non-vegetarian items in the same freezer.

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Pest droppings and damage on the sidewalk outside La Pino'z Pizza in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: Cockroach infestation, lizard droppings found at La Pino'z

Hyderabad: Heavy cockroach infestation, expired items and lizard droppings were found in a surprise food safety inspection at La Pino’z Pizza in Jubilee Enclave on Wednesday, June 17.

The outlet had no proper labelling or storage, and vegetarian and non-vegetarian items were kept in the same freezer. The restaurant failed to produce medical fitness and water testing reports.

Microbial infestation was observed in a freezer under maintenance, a release said.

Subhan Bakery

Cyberabad Municipal Corporation officials immediately discarded all expired and improperly stored items, ordered deep cleaning and pest control and issued a notice about food safety compliance.

Inspection at AnTeRa

Another inspection was carried out at the popular AnTeRa restaurant in Madeenguda, where officials found mould growth on cauliflower and potatoes and flagged the repeated use of the same oil for frying. It was discarded on the spot

There were open dustbins near operational areas, chefs used iron knives for food preparation, and no proper labelling for food storage. Medical fitness records and water testing reports were not available.

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Dirty kitchen with roach infestation and lizard droppings at La Pino'z, Hyderabad.

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