Atiq Ahmad’s youngest son killed in road accident in UP’s Jhansi

Jhansi: Aban Ahmad, the youngest son of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, and his friend were killed after their SUV crashed into a road divider in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district on Thursday, August 6, police said.

Three other occupants of the vehicle were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at the government medical college, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police BBGTS Murthy told reporters that police received information around 10.30 am that an SUV had crashed into a road divider after the driver lost control.

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“Two people died in the accident, while three others sustained injuries. The injured are undergoing treatment at the medical college,” he said.

The deceased were identified as Aban Ahmad, a resident of Prayagraj, and Sonu, son of Raja, police said.

According to police, the accident occurred while Aban was on his way to Jhansi to meet his two brothers, who are lodged in jail there.

Murthy said a preliminary inquiry suggested the SUV was being driven at a high speed.

“One of the injured passengers told us that the vehicle was moving at a very high speed and became uncontrollable before crashing into the divider,” he said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Arvind Kumar said the accident took place around 10.30 am on the Kanpur-Jhansi road in the Poonch area.

One of the injured occupants, Mohammad Umar, a friend of Aban who was travelling in the SUV, told reporters that they were on their way to Jhansi jail to meet Aban’s brother when the accident occurred.

“The car was at high speed and lost control,” the injured Omar, lying on a stretcher, told mediapersons.

Asked whether Ahmad’s family had been informed, SSP Murthy said all necessary protocols were being followed and that senior officers were at the accident site.

Aban was the youngest of Atiq Ahmad’s five sons and the twin brother of Ahjam. Of the five brothers, Umar and Ali are currently lodged in separate jails in Uttar Pradesh.

Another son, Asad Ahmad, who was wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, was killed in a police encounter near Jhansi in April 2023. Umesh Pal was a key witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, in which Atiq Ahmad was also an accused.

Atiq Ahmad’s wife Shaista Praveen, who is also an accused in the high-profile murder case, is absconding, according to police.

On April 15, 2023, Atiq Ahmad, 60, and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists while they were being escorted by police to a medical college in Prayagraj for a medical check-up.

The killings, carried out in full view of television cameras, drew nationwide attention.