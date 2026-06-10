Woman killed, 20 injured in two separate road accidents in UP

In Hardoi, the incident took place on Tuesday night when the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle and overturned.

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Hardoi: A 32-year-old woman was killed and 20 others injured in two separate road accidents in Hardoi and Bahraich districts, police said on Wednesday, June 10.

In Hardoi, the incident took place on Tuesday night when the driver of the bus — travelling from Amethi district to Delhi — lost control of the vehicle and overturned.

Harpalpur Circle Officer Satyendra Kumar Singh said the accident was allegedly caused after the driver dozed off while driving.

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Upon receiving information, local police rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations, shifting all the injured passengers to a nearby hospital.

Doctors declared Shahar, 32, a resident of Raniganj Bazar in Amethi district, dead on arrival, police said.

The injured have been identified as Jayendra, Asmo Bano and Mohammad Nasir and are undergoing treatment, police said, adding that the police have sent the body for post-mortem and informed the victim’s family.

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Meanwhile, in Bahraich, 17 persons were injured when a roadways bus and truck collided head-on near Gadamar village in Hardi police station area on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 11 pm when a truck coming from the Bahraich side collided with a roadways bus going from Lucknow to Rupaideha.

Among the injured, Pappu, 42, and Satyadev Sharma, 26, are serious and have been referred to Lucknow for better treatment, police said.

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