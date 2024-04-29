After Canadian student visa, IELTS now loses importance in PR

The Canadian government that recently ended the monopoly of the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) for student visas under the Student Direct Stream (SDS) category has removed the language testing requirement in non-Express Entry PR applications.

However, language testing remains mandatory for Express Entry PR applications.

IELTS alternatives for Canadian Student Visa

Since August last year, applicants for student visas under the SDS category were allowed to submit English language test results from alternative proficiency exams, including:

Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program (CELPIP) General

Canadian Academic English Language (CAEL) Test

Pearson Test of English (PTE) Academic

Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL).

These additional language proficiency exams provide greater flexibility to students applying for Canadian student visas under the SDS category.

English Language Test for Canadian PR

For Canadian PR applications under the Express Entry process, applicants need to take IELTS or one of the following English language tests:

CELPIP General PTE (Pearson Test of English)

Due to the availability of other English language tests, IELTS is losing its monopoly, and alternatives are emerging.

CELPIP General: An IELTS Alternative

Although the Canadian government provides four alternatives to IELTS, the preferred option is CELPIP General for applicants applying for both Permanent Residence and Student Visa under the SDS category.

Since this test is accepted for both types of visas, it offers a more convenient choice instead of having to take two separate exams.