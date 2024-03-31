Hiked US visa fees for non-immigrant category effective from today

It is the first hike for the non-immigrant category since 2016.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st March 2024 11:52 am IST
US imposes sanctions on Houthi rebel financing network
US flag

The new visa fees for the US non-immigrant category have come into effect today. The highest hike was seen in the H-1B visa fee, which has increased by 2050 percent.

Apart from the H-1B, the visa fees for L-1 and EB-5 also saw a significant hike.

New US visa fees for non-immigrant category

The US announced the increase in fees for H-1B, L-1, and EB-5 earlier, and it came into effect today.

MS Education Academy

All these visas are availed by many Indians to immigrate to the US.

The new fees for the non-immigrant category are as follows:

VisasOld fee (in US dollars)New fee (in US dollars)
H-1B10215
L-14601385
EB-5367511,160

It is the first hike for the non-immigrant category since 2016.

Who avails these visas?

The H-1B visa allows US employers to temporarily employ foreign employees in specialty occupations. The duration of stay on the visa is three years and can be extended to six years.

Also Read
US hikes visa fees for various categories of non-immigrant visas

The L-1 visa allows foreign employees of an international company with offices both in the US and abroad to relocate to the corporation’s US office for a period ranging from three months to five years. With extensions, the maximum stay is seven years.

The EB-5 visa is availed by immigrant investors to become lawful permanent residents by investing in US businesses.

From today onward, the hiked US visa fees for these categories will be applicable.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st March 2024 11:52 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button