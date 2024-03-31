Hiked US visa fees for non-immigrant category effective from today

The new visa fees for the US non-immigrant category have come into effect today. The highest hike was seen in the H-1B visa fee, which has increased by 2050 percent.

Apart from the H-1B, the visa fees for L-1 and EB-5 also saw a significant hike.

New US visa fees for non-immigrant category

The US announced the increase in fees for H-1B, L-1, and EB-5 earlier, and it came into effect today.

All these visas are availed by many Indians to immigrate to the US.

The new fees for the non-immigrant category are as follows:

Visas Old fee (in US dollars) New fee (in US dollars) H-1B 10 215 L-1 460 1385 EB-5 3675 11,160

It is the first hike for the non-immigrant category since 2016.

Who avails these visas?

The H-1B visa allows US employers to temporarily employ foreign employees in specialty occupations. The duration of stay on the visa is three years and can be extended to six years.

Also Read US hikes visa fees for various categories of non-immigrant visas

The L-1 visa allows foreign employees of an international company with offices both in the US and abroad to relocate to the corporation’s US office for a period ranging from three months to five years. With extensions, the maximum stay is seven years.

The EB-5 visa is availed by immigrant investors to become lawful permanent residents by investing in US businesses.

From today onward, the hiked US visa fees for these categories will be applicable.