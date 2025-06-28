Move Begumpet Airport, demands Hyderabad civic group

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Cantonment residents’ representative civic organisation, Cantonment Vikas Manch (CVM), has urged the Union government to relocate Begumpet Airport to the Dundigal Air Force Academy citing safety issues and civic disturbance.

Addressing a press meet on Friday, CVM general secretary Sanki Ravinder explained that the newly issued Civil Aviation Rules-2025 do not touch upon the dangers of having an airport in the middle of a highly populated area, reported Eenadu.

The organisation provided objections and recommendations within the 21-day window provided by the ministry, terming the existence of the airport as “unjustified” ever since the inauguration of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is taking public comment on the new air rules until early July.

The Hyderabad civic group stated that the Begumpet airport complex is utilised only for pilot training and VIP landings now. But it still generates noise pollution, presents security concerns, and hinders urban expansion due to archaic building byelaws.

Night-time training flights and tight height limits on local construction are also among the issues flagged by the group as ongoing problems for locals. “Relocating the airport is one part of our overall demand for improved civic administration and merger of Secunderabad Cantonment’s civilian areas with GHMC,” CVM stated.