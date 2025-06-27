Video: School boy run over by tipper at Dundigal in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A school boy was run over by a tipper at Dundigal in Hyderabad on Friday, June 27. The child died after being crushed under the vehicle.

The incident occurred while the boy, who is a student of class 1, was heading to Pallav International School in the Mallampet area. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera; it caused a traffic jam for a while.

The video shared on social media shows a woman and the child moving on a scooter while the tipper hit them from behind and ran over the boy. The Dundigal police are investigating the matter. Further details are awaited.

When Siasat.com contacted the Dundigal police, there was no response.