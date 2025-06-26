Sons evict 90-yr-old mother in Hyderabad; revenue officials seize house

Hyderabad: Shakuntala Bai, a 90-year-old woman who was residing with her sons at their house in Moosarambagh, Malakpet, was allegedly forced out of her house by her sons.

The elderly woman was reportedly facing neglect by her sons following her husband’s death and was eventually evicted from the house, after which she began living with her daughter in Saidabad.

However, in February 2024, she approached the Hyderabad District Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) and the Senior Citizens Association and demanded to be restored to her rightful residence. She also asked for her sons to be removed from the house.

Following this, the RDO summoned the sons and counselled them. Her sons initially agreed to vacate the house, but then failed to act on their word.

Finally, a notice was issued by Saidabad Tahsildar Jayashree asking the sons to vacate the premises in two days. However, they failed to comply with the order, following which the Tahsildar seized the property.