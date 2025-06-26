GHMC launches ‘Beggar-Free Street’ initiative in Hyderabad

221 homeless and forsaken people have been relocated so far.

A homeless woman being relocated in Hyderabad
GHMC and police officials during beggar beggar-free Hyderabad drive

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday, June 26, initiated the beggar-free street initiative. 221 homeless and forsaken people have been relocated so far.

The drive focuses on relocating beggars from major traffic junctions under the GHMC limits. Officials have already begun identifying beggars in key areas such as Basheerbagh, Secretariat, Nampally, Begum Bazar, and other major junctions within GHMC limits.

These individuals are either being shifted to GHMC-managed shelter homes or handed over to their respective family members.

The civic body’s Urban Community Development (UCD) wing has been intensifying this operation over the past two to three days. Those found begging at main junctions and religious places are being identified and, after medical examination, are being shifted to GHMC shelter homes with the cooperation of the police.

Out of the 221 people relocated, 173 are men, 37 are women, and 11 are children. Of these, 19 individuals have been relocated to GHMC-managed shelter homes, while the remaining have undergone counselling and were sent back to their respective families.

GHMC UCD officials stated that the process of relocating beggars and those living on footpaths to shelter homes or back to their families will continue. For this purpose, special teams have been formed to carry out the task consistently.

