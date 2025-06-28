HYDRAA clears park encroachments within 3 hours of complaint

Rukmini Estates Residential Owners Association in Jeedimetla staged a protest on Friday outside the Quthbullapur municipal office

Hyderabad: A park encroachment was cleared by the HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency), three hours after a complaint was registered.

On Friday, June 27, Rukmini Estates Residential Owners Association in Jeedimetla approached HYDRAA commissioner RV Ranganath alleging that more than half of the 1200-square-yard of the park in Jeedimetla was encroached upon using forged documents.

Soon after the complaint was registered, HYDRAA and municipal officials stepped in and cleared the encroachments within three hours.

They constructed a boundary wall around the park and installed a board signalling that the park was protected by HYDRAA.

Residents thanked HYDRAA officials for their prompt action.

