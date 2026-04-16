Mumbai: The internet is currently flooded with congratulatory messages for Jubin Nautiyal, who is reportedly said to have had a secret wedding. Known for his popular tracks, the singer has tied the knot in his hometown in Uttarakhand.

According to reports, Jubin married his childhood sweetheart in an intimate ceremony attended only by close family members and friends. While the news has been making rounds, the singer has not officially confirmed it yet, and details about his wife have largely remained under wraps.

However, a fresh update has now caught everyone’s attention. Femina India shared the first glimpse from the reported wedding, giving fans a rare look at the special moment. The picture shows Jubin sharing a candid and joyful moment with his bride, both seen smiling and laughing together.

Despite the warm and intimate vibe of the image, the identity of the bride has not been revealed, maintaining the mystery around the wedding.

The ceremony is believed to have been simple and traditional, reflecting Jubin’s private nature. Sources suggest that the singer preferred a low-key celebration with only his loved ones, avoiding a grand public affair.

Over the years, Jubin Nautiyal has established himself as one of the most loved voices in the industry, delivering several hit songs like ‘Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata’, ‘Kaabil Hoon’, ‘Tum Hi Aana’, ‘Lut Gaye’, ‘Humnava Mere’, ‘Taaron Ke Shehar’, and ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’. His track ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ from Shershaah remains one of his most popular songs.