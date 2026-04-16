Singer Jubin Nautiyal gets married, bride’s identity kept secret

Mumbai: Year 2026 continues to witness a wave of celebrity weddings, and the latest buzz comes from the Indian music industry. After reports around rapper Badshah, singer Jubin Nautiyal is now making headlines for his wedding.

As per latest reports, the singer has tied the knot with his ‘childhood sweetheart’ in his hometown in Uttarakhand.

The ceremony is said to have been an intimate affair, attended only by close family members and friends. According to ETimes, Jubin chose to keep things simple and traditional, staying true to his private nature. “He did not want a large-scale celebration and preferred to share the moment with his loved ones,” a source told the news portal.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the singer so far. The identity of his partner also remains undisclosed, adding to the curiosity among fans.

More about Jubin Nautiyal

Jubin Nautiyal, who hails from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, is one of the most loved playback singers in Bollywood today, with over 200 songs to his credit. He first gained recognition after participating in X Factor India in 2011 and went on to make his Bollywood debut with ‘Ek Mulaqat’ in 2014.

Over the years, he has delivered several hit tracks, including ‘Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata’, ‘Kaabil Hoon’, ‘Tum Hi Aana’, ‘Lut Gaye’, ‘Humnava Mere’, ‘Taaron Ke Shehar’, and ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’. One of his most popular songs remains ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ from Shershaah, which beautifully captured the emotions of love and longing.