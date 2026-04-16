World’s first single-screen Dolby Cinema coming to Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s love for cinema continues to grow stronger with every passing year. From grand, high-budget films to world-class viewing experiences, the city has been steadily raising the bar. And now, it is gearing up for yet another exciting addition that promises to redefine how movies are enjoyed.

After the launch of Allu Cinemas, which became one of the few locations in India to feature Dolby Cinema, Hyderabad is now set to welcome another such premium screen. What makes this upcoming project even more special is that it is expected to be the world’s first single-screen Dolby Cinema, making it a landmark development not just for the city but for cinema lovers globally.

Second Dolby Cinema in Hyderabad

According to latest reports including Gulte, the new Dolby Cinema will be developed at the iconic Ranga Theater in Jeedimetla. The property has been taken over by a production house and is currently undergoing a major transformation to turn it into a modern, high-end movie destination. The renovation is said to cost around Rs 13–14 crore, which is quite significant for a single-screen theatre.

The upcoming theatre will reportedly feature a 635-seater auditorium, offering a premium experience with top-notch interiors, comfortable seating, improved parking facilities, and upgraded food and beverage counters spread across the ground and first floors.

While the screen size will be slightly smaller than that of Allu Cinemas, it is still expected to be large for a single-screen format. More technical specifications are likely to be revealed soon. The theatre is expected to be ready and open to the public by the end of this year.

About Allu Cinemas

Allu Cinemas in Kokapet, Hyderabad, has already set benchmarks with its massive 75-foot-wide screen, which is among the largest Dolby Cinema screens in India and Asia. Opened in March 2026 at the Allu Studios complex, it offers Dolby Vision 3D and Dolby Atmos, delivering a truly immersive movie experience.