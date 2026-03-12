India’s largest Dolby Cinema arrives in Hyderabad: 4 key updates

Hyderabad’s movie culture is set to get a major upgrade as a brand-new premium multiplex, Allu Cinemas, prepares to open its doors in Kokapet. Owned by Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and his family, the theatre will feature India’s largest Dolby Cinema screen, promising an enhanced movie-watching experience for cinema lovers in the city.

The multiplex will be inaugurated on March 12 by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

On March 13, the Dolby Cinema screen will be opened for the media with special trailer screenings of blockbuster films such as RRR and other major titles.

The multiplex is expected to begin public operations from March 14, showcasing global blockbusters including F1 The Movie.

Interestingly, the first big theatrical release to premiere at the multiplex will be Dhurandhar 2, with special shows planned on March 18.

Inside Allu Cinemas

The highlight of the multiplex is a massive 75-foot-wide Dolby Cinema screen, making it the biggest of its kind in the country. Designed to deliver a premium viewing experience, the main auditorium has a seating capacity of 644 people and is equipped with dual 4K Dolby Vision projectors, ensuring brighter visuals, deeper contrasts and crystal-clear picture quality.

Allu Cinemas at Kokapet, Hyderabad — a premium multiplex promoted by actor Allu Arjun and the Allu family.



• One of India’s largest Dolby Cinema screens (~75 ft wide)

• Dolby Vision projection & Dolby Atmos sound for an immersive experience

• Luxury seating and premium…

In addition to the cutting-edge visuals, the theatre will offer an immersive audio experience with a 64-channel Dolby Atmos sound system. Even the three smaller screens at the multiplex come with high-end projection and sound technology, making the entire space a state-of-the-art entertainment hub for movie enthusiasts.

Allu Cinemas ticket prices

Despite offering premium technology, the management has decided to keep ticket prices relatively affordable. Reports suggest that tickets will be priced around Rs. 295 for regular seats and Rs. 350 for recliners, which is comparable to popular Hyderabad multiplexes like AMB Cinemas.

Located close to Hyderabad’s Financial District, Allu Cinemas aims to become a major entertainment destination for movie lovers, combining cutting-edge technology with accessible pricing to deliver a truly grand cinematic experience.