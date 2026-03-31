Hyderabad: Cinema screens and theatre upgrades are growing fast in Hyderabad. Recently, the city has seen many new technologies like Dolby Cinema, PVR premium screens, Barco laser projection, and HDR formats. These upgrades are giving audiences better picture quality and sound.

Now, more Dolby Cinema screens are set to be added in Hyderabad, making the movie experience even better.

Mahesh Babu Brings Dolby Cinema to Hyderabad

After launching south India’s first Dolby Cinema in Bengaluru, Mahesh Babu is now bringing the same premium experience to Hyderabad. His new multiplex, AMB Classic at RTC X Roads, will feature a Dolby Cinema screen.

From Bangalore to Hyderabad

AMB Cinemas Kapali in Bengaluru opened on January 16, 2026. It has 9 screens, including a large Dolby Cinema with dual 6K Dolby Vision projection and Dolby Atmos sound. This theatre set a new standard for movie watching in South India.

Now, the same kind of high-quality experience is planned for Hyderabad as well.

AMB Classic at RTC X Roads

AMB Classic is a 7-screen multiplex coming up at the old Sudarshan 70MM location in RTC X Roads. This area is very popular among movie lovers.

The new Dolby Cinema screen will have 4K RGB pure laser projection and Dolby Atmos sound. This means clearer visuals, better colors, and powerful sound for the audience.

More Dolby Cinemas in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is quickly becoming a hub for premium cinema. Allu Cinemas already has a Dolby Cinema screen, and it is also known to have Asia’s largest Dolby Cinema. Mythri Ranga in Jeedimetla is also expected to launch its Dolby Cinema by June or July.

With AMB Classic opening by the end of the year, Hyderabad may have three Dolby Cinema screens in 2026.

A Big Upgrade for Movie Experience

These new theatres show how fast cinema is changing in the city. People now want a better and more immersive movie experience.

With more Dolby Cinema screens coming, Hyderabad is becoming one of the best cities in India for watching movies.