10-15 pc employee salary may go to parents under Telangana CM’s new proposal

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, during a review meeting with social welfare departments on Monday, June 30, expressed concern over working individuals neglecting their elderly parents and suggested creating a policy where 10-15 pc of employees’ salaries would be directly credited to their parents’ accounts.

He noted that such a scheme already exists in Assam and directed officials to study similar initiatives in other states and present a report.

The meeting was held at the CM’s residence and was attended by officials from various departments, including women’s development and child welfare, empowerment of persons with disabilities, senior citizens, and transgender welfare.

Anganwadi centres in Telangana to be national role model

The CM also discussed Telangana’s Anganwadi centres at the meeting and directed officials to upgrade them to serve as a model for the entire nation.

He emphasised the need to not only provide nutritional food to children attending these centres, but also stressed on foundational pre-primary education, which would assist them to directly transition into government schools.

The CM also asked to consider new Anganwadi buildings to be built using container-like structures equipped with solar panels and battery backups.

Additionally, the CM proposed the establishment of mobile Anganwadi centres to deliver nutrition to children in areas outside the Outer Ring Road with a higher population of slums and migrant workers. He also suggested utilising retired employees and IT professionals to teach children at Anganwadis.

Speaking about the need for providing nutritious food to every child in Anganwadi centres, CM Revanth Reddy proposed taking the help of NGOs, nutrition experts and women’s self-help groups to supplement Anganwadis with millet rotis and supplements like Balamrutham Plus.

The CM asked for a 100-day action plan to be created for nutrition delivery, supervision, and management of Anganwadis and asked ASHA workers to collaborate in caring for pregnant women, lactating mothers, and young children.

He also asked for Telangana Foods and Vijaya Dairy products to be integrated into the Anganwadi supply chain.

The CM also directed the officials to facilitate orphaned children’s admission into polytechnic colleges, Advanced Training Centres (ATCs) and skill training programs in Singapore.

Chief minister Revanth Reddy also mentioned that while opportunities for transgender persons have been created in the traffic department, their services should also be utilised in other departments as well as the private sector.

Concluding the meeting, the CM directed that policies for the welfare of children, women, persons with disabilities, and the elderly should be included in the Telangana Rising–2047 vision document.

Officials have been directed to study the possibility of encouraging marriages between persons with disabilities and providing incentives for their inclusion in various schemes. He asked for a report to be presented regarding this matter in the next cabinet meeting.