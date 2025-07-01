Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj has now stepped into Hyderabad’s buzzing food scene with the launch of his new restaurant, Joharfa. Located at the heart of Banjara Hills Road No. 3, the grand restaurant is a joint venture with his brother and promises a royal culinary experience.

With this, Siraj joins the elite club of Indian cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Suresh Raina, and Virat Kohli, who have successfully diversified into the food business.

Glimpse of Mohammed Siraj’s restaurant Joharfa (Instagram)

More than just a business venture, Joharfa is Siraj’s tribute to the city that shaped him. Speaking about the inspiration behind this venture, Siraj revealed that the restaurant holds a deeply personal meaning for him

“Joharfa is very close to my heart. Hyderabad gave me my identity, and this restaurant is my way of giving something back — a place where people can come together, share a meal, and enjoy flavours that feel like home,” Siraj shared in a press statement. The cricketer, who rose from humble beginnings in the city, now aims to create a space that reflects his journey and roots.

Officially launched on June 24, Joharfa is now open to the public. It brings together a blend of Mughal, Persian, Arabian, and Chinese cuisines, all wrapped in Siraj’s signature Hyderabadi touch. Several videos and reels of the restaurant have been going viral on Instagram, showcasing its luxurious interiors decked in gold and all things opulent.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj is currently part of India’s squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England.