Hyderabad: When we think of movies, we often picture the actors. But behind every blockbuster is a powerful force — the film producer. From funding films to handling risks, these producers are the real heroes who turn scripts into cinema. Let’s take a look at the wealthiest film producers in India and how they built their empire.
Richest film producers of India 2025
1. Kalanithi Maran – Rs. 33,400 Crore
The richest film producer in India, Kalanithi Maran owns the Sun Group. With Sun Pictures, he’s produced mega Tamil hits like Enthiran, Petta, and Jailer.
2. Ronnie Screwvala – Rs. 12,800 Crore
Ronnie founded UTV Motion Pictures and later sold it to Disney for $1 billion. His new venture, RSVP Movies, gave us Uri and Kedarnath.
3. Aditya Chopra – Rs. 7,500 Crore
Head of Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra has given Bollywood some of its biggest hits. He’s a master of both filmmaking and distribution.
4. Arjan & Kishore Lulla – Rs. 7,400 Crore
The brains behind Eros International, the Lulla brothers have backed both Bollywood and regional films.
5. Karan Johar – Rs. 1,700 Crore
The man behind Dharma Productions, Karan is known for stylish blockbusters and his influence across film and media.
6. Gauri Khan – Rs. 1,600 Crore
Along with Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri co-owns Red Chillies Entertainment, delivering hits like Raees and Chennai Express.
7. Aamir Khan – Rs. 1,500 Crore
Through Aamir Khan Productions, Aamir has created critically acclaimed films like Taare Zameen Par and Dangal.
8. Bhushan Kumar – Rs. 1,400 Crore
As the head of T-Series, Bhushan turned the label into a global powerhouse in music and movies.
9. Sajid Nadiadwala – Rs. 1,100 Crore
Owner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, known for hits like Kick and Baaghi.
10. Ekta Kapoor – Rs. 1,030 Crore
From daily soaps to films, Balaji Telefilms under Ekta Kapoor has made her a TV and film giant.