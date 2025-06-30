Hyderabad: When we think of movies, we often picture the actors. But behind every blockbuster is a powerful force — the film producer. From funding films to handling risks, these producers are the real heroes who turn scripts into cinema. Let’s take a look at the wealthiest film producers in India and how they built their empire.

Richest film producers of India 2025

1. Kalanithi Maran – Rs. 33,400 Crore

The richest film producer in India, Kalanithi Maran owns the Sun Group. With Sun Pictures, he’s produced mega Tamil hits like Enthiran, Petta, and Jailer.

2. Ronnie Screwvala – Rs. 12,800 Crore

Ronnie founded UTV Motion Pictures and later sold it to Disney for $1 billion. His new venture, RSVP Movies, gave us Uri and Kedarnath.

3. Aditya Chopra – Rs. 7,500 Crore

Head of Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra has given Bollywood some of its biggest hits. He’s a master of both filmmaking and distribution.

4. Arjan & Kishore Lulla – Rs. 7,400 Crore

The brains behind Eros International, the Lulla brothers have backed both Bollywood and regional films.

5. Karan Johar – Rs. 1,700 Crore

The man behind Dharma Productions, Karan is known for stylish blockbusters and his influence across film and media.

6. Gauri Khan – Rs. 1,600 Crore

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri co-owns Red Chillies Entertainment, delivering hits like Raees and Chennai Express.

7. Aamir Khan – Rs. 1,500 Crore

Through Aamir Khan Productions, Aamir has created critically acclaimed films like Taare Zameen Par and Dangal.

8. Bhushan Kumar – Rs. 1,400 Crore

As the head of T-Series, Bhushan turned the label into a global powerhouse in music and movies.

9. Sajid Nadiadwala – Rs. 1,100 Crore

Owner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, known for hits like Kick and Baaghi.

10. Ekta Kapoor – Rs. 1,030 Crore

From daily soaps to films, Balaji Telefilms under Ekta Kapoor has made her a TV and film giant.