SSC exam results: 33 students of MS Creative School get perfect score

Hyderabad: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana yesterday declared the results of the SSC exam. As per the results, 33 students from MS Creative School have scored a perfect score of 10/10 CGPA.

Apart from that, the institution achieved a 97 percent success ratio in the SSC 2024 exams.

Among the 33 high achievers, Maheen Tabassum and Qazi Muhammad Arshad Ahmed have excelled academically and attained the prestigious status of Hafiz-e-Quran.

Furthermore, the success extends beyond the perfect scores, with 71 students scoring 9.8 or above, 110 students scoring 9.7 or above, 151 students scoring 9.5 or above, 207 students scoring 9.3 or above, 263 students scoring 9.2 or above, and 310 students scoring 9.0 or above CGPA.

In acknowledgment of their outstanding achievements, the Corporate Office of MS, located at Masab Tank, NMDC, has announced a scholarship of Rs 25,000 for each of the 33 students who achieved a perfect 10/10 CGPA. This scholarship, named after the late Ghulam Rasool Khan, father of the Founder & Chairman of MS Education Academy Mohammed Lateef Khan, serves as a token of appreciation for their exceptional performance.

Moreover, MS will send one of the high-achieving students, Zahra Fatima, who scored a perfect 10/10 CGPA for Umrah as the management of MS promised to send the orphan students who score 10/10 in the SSC exam.

On the occasion, Mohammad Lateef Khan, the Founder and Chairman of MS Education Academy extends his heartfelt congratulations to all successful students, their parents, and teachers.

The event was attended by senior management of MS Education Academy, including Managing Director Anwar Ahmed, Senior Director Dr. Moazzam Hussain, Vice-Chairperson Nuzhat Sofi Khan, and Junior Directors Mohammad Owais Khan and Mohammad Ilyas Khan, all of whom echoed their pride and support for the remarkable achievements of MS students.