IMD Hyderabad predicts heavy rainfall today, issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert and predicted heavy rainfall in the state today.

Yesterday, the highest rainfall, 47 mm, was recorded in the Adilabad district.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts thundershowers in city

In Hyderabad, the weather department has forecasted light rainfall or thundershowers accompanied by surface winds.

The yellow alert issued by the department applies to Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalle, J. Bhupalpally, Siddipet, Mulugu, B. Kothagudem, Y. Bhuvangiri, M. Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, and Hyderabad.

Telangana receives excess rainfall in southwest monsoon

So far in the southwest monsoon, Telangana has received an average rainfall of 407.3 mm, compared to the normal rainfall of 313.2 mm, which is a 30 percent deviation.

Hyderabad received normal rainfall, recording 282 mm against the normal of 246.1 mm.

In the city, the highest excess rainfall was recorded in Charminar so far, with the mandal receiving 333.9 mm against the normal of 240.5 mm, which is a deviation of 39 percent.

Now, as IMD Hyderabad predicts heavy rainfall in Telangana, the deviation is likely to increase further in the state.