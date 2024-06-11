GHMC releases helpline numbers amid IMD Hyderabad heavy rainfall alert

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has released helpline numbers as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a heavy rainfall alert for today and tomorrow.

According to the weather department, heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls are expected in various districts of Telangana.

According to the department, Medak, Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy and Jogulamba Gadwal are likely to see downpours today.

Tomorrow, Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Peddapalle, Bhupalpally, Medak, Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda and Suryapet will witness rainfall, IMD Hyderabad forecasted.

GHMC helpline numbers for assistance during rainfall

Hyderabad residents have been advised to call the GHMC helpline numbers 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for assistance from the Disaster Response Force during the rainfall.

The helpline numbers have been released as IMD Hyderabad has forecasted rainfall or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds in the city until June 15.

Moreover, the department has issued a yellow alert for the city for June 12.

Heavy rainfall likely in city, forecasts IMD Hyderabad

The department has also forecasted that the city is likely to see intense spells at times tomorrow.

Yesterday too, dark clouds hovered over many areas of the city. Some of them also received significant rainfall.

Now, in view of the rainfall forecast by IMD Hyderabad, GHMC has issued helpline numbers.