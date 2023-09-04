Hyderabad: GHMC sets up helpline for rain-related assistance

Hyderabad: After the moderate to heavy rainfall warning issued by IMD for the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) has issued helpline numbers for rain-related assistance.

Citizens may dial 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for GHMC-DRF (Disaster Response Force) assistance to address different rain-related problems.

The director of EVDM also visited the wall collapse site at Banjara Hills Road No. 10 in the Gowrishankar Colony. However, no casualties were reported.

The EVDM unit will respond to complaints regarding fallen trees and branches impeding vehicle movement, rescue people and animals, manage water stagnation, and respond to building collapses, and fires.

The EVDM asked individuals to report the specific location of the occurrence by providing a map position, incident images, the kind of complaint, and a phone number.

IMD Hyderabad forecasted that all six zones – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally – will experience rainfall or thundershowers today.

While issuing an orange alert for the city, it also predicted that the city would witness intense spells at times.

In view of the heavy rainfall forecast, it is crucial for residents of Telangana to plan their travel accordingly.