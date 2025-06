Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, Allapur police station’s rowdy sheeter Syed Shayed, son of the well-known late rowdy sheeter Syed Wahed Pahelwan, was brutally murdered in Kukatpally.

Syed Shayed was attacked by unidentified assailants in Kukatpally. The exact motive behind the killing remains unclear. Police have launched an investigation to identify and arrest the culprits.

The body has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem.

More details are awaited.