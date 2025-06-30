Massive car accident on Hyderabad ORR causes 9-vehicle pileup

Pileup created a 2-kilometer-long traffic jam.

Representative image
Hyderabad: A major multi-vehicle accident crippled traffic on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Rajendranagar in the early hours of Monday.

The chain-reaction crash occurred when a speeding car abruptly braked after losing control. It resulted in nine vehicles colliding in rapid succession.

Traffic standstill lasts hours

The pileup created a 2-kilometer-long traffic jam as emergency crews struggled to reach the scene.

ORR patrol teams and local police worked for hours to clear the mangled vehicles and restore movement.

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes. The injured victims at the crash site were transported to nearby hospitals.

Probe into car accident on Hyderabad ORR

Police have registered a case and are investigating whether speeding, distracted driving, or mechanical failure caused the initial loss of vehicle control.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the expressway to determine the cause of the accident in Hyderabad.

