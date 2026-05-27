Telangana opens new govt engineering college in Husnabad with 300 seats

Hyderabad: Telangana has sanctioned a new government engineering college in Husnabad in the Karimnagar region, with 300 seats across five disciplines, aimed at bringing technical education closer to students from rural North Telangana who cannot afford to relocate to cities.

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar released the brochure for the Satavahana University Engineering College on Wednesday, May 27, with admissions for the 2026-27 academic year already underway under college code “SUCE.”

The government has allocated 36 acre of land in Husnabad for the college and sanctioned Rs 44.12 crore for the construction of buildings and hostels. However, construction has not yet been completed, and classes for the inaugural year will be held at a local Polytechnic College in the interim.

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The 300 seats on offer are spread equally across computer science engineering, artificial intelligence (AI), electronics and communication engineering, information technology and biotechnology, with 60 seats in each stream.

The minister said the college would be equipped with a digital library, computer and science labs, digital classrooms and separate hostel facilities for male and female students.

Telangana currently has 22 government engineering colleges with 8,532 seats, against 157 private colleges offering over 1.18 lakh seats. The new institution is part of the state government’s stated push to expand affordable technical education in regions that have historically depended on private colleges.

Husnabad, located at the confluence of the Karimnagar, Jangaon, Siddipet and Hanamkonda districts, is also seeing the construction of a 250-bed hospital and a sanctioned PG Medical College, as the government looks to develop the town as a regional education and healthcare hub.