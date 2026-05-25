Students raise fresh concerns over CBSE OSM system, claim answer sheet mismatch

New Delhi: Amid growing complaints over glitches and discrepancies in the CBSE re-evaluation process, some Class 12 students have alleged that the scanned copies of their answer sheets uploaded by the board did not match their handwriting, raising concerns over possible answer-sheet mismatch in the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

The CBSE has taken up on “top priority” the cases related to alleged mismatched answer sheets and other concerns faced by students in the re-evaluation process, a source in the board said.

The assurances came after a social media post of a Delhi-based Class 12 student, Vedant, went viral in which he alleged that the Physics answer sheet uploaded by the CBSE under the re-evaluation process was not his. Several other students also took to social media with similar claims.

“Whatever complaints are coming, online or offline, by any means, CBSE is actively taking them up,” the source said while asserting that the board remains committed to helping the students.

They said senior officials are continuously engaging with students and parents to resolve their grievances and are “providing all possible support to students”.

“It is not about a single child. Everyone whose request is coming is being attended to actively,” the source said in reply to queries to Vedant’s complaint.

Referring to complaints raised by other students as well, the sources said, “Not only one student, but all such matters are being examined seriously. In some cases, the issues have also been resolved.”

Vedant trolled, labelled anti-national and Pakistani

Vedant’s post, which garnered around 2.9 million views on the social media platform X, said he and his family discovered that the handwriting in the Physics answer sheet provided by CBSE did not match his own.

I am a CBSE Class 12 student.



After receiving unexpectedly low marks in Physics, we applied for photocopies of my answer sheets through the CBSE reevaluation process.



Today we received the copies.



And I am shattered because the Physics answer sheet uploaded by CBSE is not mine — VEDANT (@VEDANTSHRIV17) May 23, 2026

Several social media users, however, initially trolled him, questioning whether the newly-created handle was actually of a CSBE student, with some even calling him “anti-national” and “Pakistani,” but others, including opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, came to his defence.

“After receiving unexpectedly low marks in Physics, we applied for photocopies of my answer sheets through the CBSE re-evaluation process. Today we received the copies. And I am shattered because the Physics answer sheet uploaded by CBSE is not mine,” the student wrote.

Also Read CBSE extends Class 12 revaluation application deadline till May 25

He claimed the Physics answer sheet differed completely from his English and Computer Science answer sheets, as well as from his handwritten notes.

“The handwriting style, letter formation, spacing, slant, sentence flow—everything is different. This is not a minor variation. It is completely different writing,” he said.

Vedant further alleged that the Physics answer sheet “looks like it belongs to another student entirely” and questioned whether his actual paper had been evaluated.

“If this is true, then what exactly was evaluated under my roll number? My paper? Or someone else’s?” he wrote, adding that this is no longer just a “rechecking” issue.

The student urged CBSE to verify his original physical answer sheet, audit the OSM tagging and scanning process, investigate possible exchange of answer sheets, and ensure that the correct paper was evaluated.

Responding to criticism on social media, Vedant’s brother Siddhant Srivastava said the family had created the X account to raise the issue publicly.

I am the brother of Vedant and I am appalled by seeing how people are calling us Pakistani yes Vedant did not had twitter because he was busy studying instead of tweeting and we made this account for tweeting his genuine issues because we could not apply for reevaluation https://t.co/siXZbgqA45 — Siddhant Srivastava (@iamsidddhant) May 25, 2026

“I am the brother of Vedant and I am appalled by seeing how people are calling us Pakistani. Yes, Vedant did not have Twitter because he was busy studying instead of tweeting, and we made this account for tweeting his genuine issues because we could not apply for reevaluation,” Srivastava said.

Another student flags incorrect exam paper

Meanwhile, another Class 12 student, Sanjana, also alleged on social media that the Chemistry answer sheet uploaded during the revaluation process did not match her handwriting.

“Not a single page inside appears to be mine,” she alleged, adding that she had emailed CBSE and was trying to contact officials through helpline numbers but had not been able to reach them over calls.

Sanjana said she was “shocked” to see that she had scored 11 out of 70 in Chemistry theory despite expecting much higher marks.

I applied for CBSE revaluation. The scanned copy of my chemistry sheet I received does not match my handwriting or written responses.

For reference, I am attaching my English answer sheet, which clearly reflects my actual handwriting. pic.twitter.com/laINaEMAP3 — Sanjana (@Sanjanaopxe) May 25, 2026

“I first thought the scanned copy might be blurry, but it does not match my answer sheet at all; every page appears to be someone else’s writing. The handwriting is not even comparable,” she said.

According to the student, while the first page of the answer booklet carrying her personal details appeared to be hers, the internal pages did not match her handwriting.

Several other students also later took to social media alleging similar issues.

The allegations come amid complaints related to CBSE’s post-result verification and re-evaluation process, including blurry scans, alleged missing pages and discrepancies in marks.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that technical experts from IIT-Madras and IIT-Kanpur will examine all technical issues reported since the rollout of this year’s post-examination re-evaluation services and assist the CBSE in ensuring a glitch-free process.

Gen Z will shatter PM’s arrogance: Rahul slams govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the “Modi-Pradhan duo” has turned yet another institution into a “symbol of malpractice” and claimed that Gen Z will shatter the PM’s “arrogance”.

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha said the truth is that the Modi government “fears” the youth and Gen Z because they are now asking questions.

“The Modi-Pradhan duo has turned yet another institution into a symbol of malpractice. For the first time in decades, such serious questions have been raised regarding the CBSE board examinations. 18.5 lakh students appeared for the exams — yet for over a week, complaints regarding OSM errors, incorrect marking, and evaluation irregularities have gone unheard, while the Education Minister clings to his chair,” Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

मोदी-प्रधान की जोड़ी ने एक और संस्था को धांधली का प्रतीक बना दिया।



दशकों में पहली बार CBSE बोर्ड परीक्षा पर इतने गंभीर सवाल उठे हैं। 18.5 लाख बच्चों ने परीक्षा दी – और एक हफ़्ते से OSM, ग़लत मार्किंग और जाँच की गड़बड़ी की शिकायतें अनसुनी पड़ी हैं और शिक्षा मंत्री अपनी कुर्सी से… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 25, 2026

He pointed out that the 17-year-old student, whose answer sheet was “incorrectly” evaluated, took to social media in the hope of finding justice.

However, instead of help, he received “abuse,” and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) IT Cell labelled him “anti-national,” a “Soros agent,” and a part of the “deep state,” Gandhi claimed.

“A 17-year-old child raises his voice for his own future, and the BJP brands him a traitor,” the Congress leader said.

“The truth is—the Modi government fears the youth and Gen Z, because they are now asking questions. And anyone who dares to ask questions is vilified, intimidated, and crushed by this government. But mark my words, Modi ji—this very youth, this very Gen Z will shatter your arrogance,” Gandhi said.