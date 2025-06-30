Hyderabad: A reactor blast at a chemical unit in Hyderabad led to a massive fire accident. It claimed several lives and left over 20 workers injured.

The explosion occurred at Seegachi Chemicals which is located in the Pasamailaram industrial zone in Patancheru area.

Rescue after fire accident in Hyderabad

After the blast, multiple fire engines and ambulances were deployed for rescue operations.

Witnesses reported seeing thick plumes of smoke billowing from the chemical plant.

Authorities fear the death toll might rise as search efforts continue in the gutted facility.

Casualties

Initial reports suspect multiple fatalities. In the fire accident in Hyderabad, more than 20 personnel suffered severe burn injuries.

In order to provide emergency services, ambulances have rushed to the spot. On the other hand, firefighting crews battle the raging flames.

More details are awaited.