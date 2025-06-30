Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh quits BJP amid Telangana leadership change

Hyderabad: Goshamahal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh resigned from the party on Monday, June 30, over the party’s leadership change. His decision came shortly after media reports indicated that senior party leader and ex-MLC N Ramchander Rao is likely to be appointed as the new president of the BJP in Telangana.

Raja Singh submits resignation letter

Raja Singh posted his resignation letter online which stated, “This decision has come as a shock and disappointment, not just to me, but to lakhs of Karyakartas, leaders, and voters who have stood by the party through every high and low. At a time when BJP stands at the threshold of forming its first government in Telangana, such a choice raises serious doubts about the direction we are heading.”

He expressed his dissatisfaction over reports of Ramchander Rao being appointed as the new BJP president for Telangana. It may be noted that over the past year Raja Singh has openly been defiant of the party’s decisions, especially with regard to the appointment of cadre in his constituency. During the local body MLC elections earlier as well he openly criticised the party’s candidate selection. Union minister and ex-BJP president Bandi Sanjay had to step in at the time to diffuse the situation.

“There are many capable senior leaders, MLAs and MPS within our State who have tirelessly worked for the growth of BJP and who have the strength, credibility and connection to lead the party forward. Unfortunately, it appears that some individuals, driven by personal interests, have misled the central leadership and taken decisions by running the show from behind the curtain,” he said.

Raja Singh stated the BJP had the best opportunity in the last few years to bring the BJP to power in Telangana. “But that hope is slowly being replaced by disappointment and frustration, not because of the people, but because of the leadership being placed at the helm,” he said.

The silence of many should not be mistaken for agreement.



I speak not just for myself, but for countless karyakartas and voters who stood with us with faith, and who today feel let down.



He requested the current BJP state president G Kishan Reddy to inform the Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker that he is no longer a member of the BJP. “While I may be stepping away from the party, I remain fully committed to the ideology of Hindutva and the service of our dreams and the people of Goshamahal,” Raja Singh wrote in the letter.

It may recalled that Raja Singh was also suspended from the BJP a few years ago for his remarks against Prophet Muhammad in retaliation to the previous BRS government allowing comedian Munawar Faruqui to hold a show in Hyderabad. His suspension was revoked just days before the 2023 Telangana Assembly election in which he managed to win his seat for the third time.

All should follow party high command’s decision: Bandi Sanjay

Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay said that the election to the party’s state president is held democratically, and anybody could file their nomination.

He was addressing the media at BJP headquarters in Nampally on Monday, June 30.

He said that the party high command has the final say in choosing the new state president, whose leadership all the workers and leaders needed to accept.

“In BJP state presidents are not appointed just going by someone’s choice. We have to wait till the party high command announces the new state president,” he said.

He said that action will be initiated against anybody violating the party’s discipline and working against the party’s interests.

Expressing confidence in the party coming to power in the state after the next assembly elections, he said that a leader from the backward classes (BC) will be made the chief minister.

He also criticised the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) by reminding that the party’s president K Chandrasekhar Rao had cheated the people by failing to kept his promise of making a Dalit the chief minister after the formation of Telangana.

“Do they have the courage to announce that they will make a BC the chief minister, or will they at least make a BC the party president,” he wondered.