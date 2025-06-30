Raja Singh pitches for BJP Telangana chief post, appeals to high command

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh appealed to the BJP leadership to appoint him as the party’s state president.

In a video, Raja Singh stated that many party workers have been calling him, expressing their desire to see him as the president. He emphasised that he is seeking an opportunity from the party high command to serve in this capacity.

Raja Singh outlined his plans if appointed to the post, saying he would establish a dedicated cow protection (Goraksha) wing within the party and stand as a shield for activists working for cow protection.

Also Read BJP Telangana president election to be finally held

He pledged to take the BJP’s message to every household, highlighting the party’s identity as a Hindutva organisation.

He further asserted that if the BJP forms the government, it would function in the style of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Raja Singh also proposed announcing candidates six months ahead of elections to give them ample time to prepare.

Addressing internal party dynamics, Raja Singh mentioned that he has no objection to whoever is appointed as the president, but stressed that the role should go to someone committed to Hindutva, not those “seeking VIP status.”

He concluded by alleging that a group within the party is working to prevent him from becoming the president.