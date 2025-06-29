Video: Dubai Crown Prince treats entire restaurant, gesture goes viral

Dubai: A video has gone viral on social media after a woman claimed that Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, paid the bill for all diners at a restaurant he visited.

The viral video, originally shared on Tik Tok, shows the woman saying she was dining at La Maison Ani in Dubai Mall—the same place Sheikh Hamdan visited for lunch.

“He paid the entire bill,” she said, estimating the total cost to be between Dirham 25,000-30,000 (Rs 5,81,725-6,98,070).

Watch the video here

In another clip circulating on social media, Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Khaled are seen exiting the restaurant, while excited onlookers try to capture photos and videos.

The kind gesture sparked widespread praise online, with users lauding Sheikh Hamdan’s generosity. Many described him as “a great person with a golden heart” and “someone who always does something amazing.”

One user commented, “That’s Faz doing what he does best. There’s a reason Dubai leads in so many things!”

Another added, “Words can’t express how wonderful the royal family is. Long life to them all. May Allah bless and protect the UAE.”