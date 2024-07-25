Last ranks admitted to Hyderabad’s minority engineering colleges

Payment of processing fees, and slot booking for the selection of helpline centers for the second phase of TGEAPCET will be held tomorrow.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th July 2024 11:46 am IST
top engineering colleges in Hyderabad
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) is set to begin the second phase of the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TGEAPCET) after announcing the seat allotment for Phase 1. It has also provided the last ranks admitted to all engineering colleges in Hyderabad, including minority institutions.

According to the detailed notification released by the TGCHE, the online filing of basic information, payment of processing fees, and slot booking for the selection of helpline centers for the second phase of TGEAPCET will be held on July 26.

List of minority engineering colleges in Hyderabad

The following are the minority engineering colleges in Hyderabad that participated in Phase 1 of the TGEAPCET counseling:

MS Education Academy
  1. Shadan College of Engineering & Technology
  2. Mumtaz College of Engineering & Technology
  3. Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology
  4. Aizza College of Engineering & Technology
  5. Shadan Women’s College of Engineering & Technology
  6. Deccan College of Engineering and Technology
  7. Nawab Shah Alam Khan College of Engineering & Technology
  8. Sana Engineering College
  9. Dr. VRK Women’s College of Engineering & Technology
  10. Lords Institute of Engineering and Technology
Also Read
Last ranks admitted to top engineering colleges in Hyderabad

Last ranks admitted

Among the 10 minority engineering colleges in Hyderabad, the lowest ranks were admitted to Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology.

The last ranks admitted (for OC category students) in these colleges are as follows:

College nameCSEECEEEEArtificial intelligence and data science/Artificial intelligence
Shadan College of Engineering & Technology128182300272300290300080
Mumtaz College of Engineering & Technology128578
Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology383296288640980
Aizza College of Engineering & Technology300234 (BC – E)
Shadan Women’s College of Engineering & Technology156082163201300213
Deccan College of Engineering and Technology64919115235154012
Nawab Shah Alam Khan College of Engineering & Technology11716262903
Sana Engineering College163219179609 (SC)180295 (SC)300159 (BC-E)
Dr. VRK Women’s College of Engineering & Technology300256124698177776 (SC)300135
Lords Institute of Engineering and Technology8268814975592777

The above list of last ranks admitted is not exhaustive. The complete list can be viewed on the TGCHE portal (click here).

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th July 2024 11:46 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button