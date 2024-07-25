Last ranks admitted to Hyderabad’s minority engineering colleges

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) is set to begin the second phase of the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TGEAPCET) after announcing the seat allotment for Phase 1. It has also provided the last ranks admitted to all engineering colleges in Hyderabad, including minority institutions.
According to the detailed notification released by the TGCHE, the online filing of basic information, payment of processing fees, and slot booking for the selection of helpline centers for the second phase of TGEAPCET will be held on July 26.
List of minority engineering colleges in Hyderabad
The following are the minority engineering colleges in Hyderabad that participated in Phase 1 of the TGEAPCET counseling:
- Shadan College of Engineering & Technology
- Mumtaz College of Engineering & Technology
- Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology
- Aizza College of Engineering & Technology
- Shadan Women’s College of Engineering & Technology
- Deccan College of Engineering and Technology
- Nawab Shah Alam Khan College of Engineering & Technology
- Sana Engineering College
- Dr. VRK Women’s College of Engineering & Technology
- Lords Institute of Engineering and Technology
Last ranks admitted
Among the 10 minority engineering colleges in Hyderabad, the lowest ranks were admitted to Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology.
The last ranks admitted (for OC category students) in these colleges are as follows:
|College name
|CSE
|ECE
|EEE
|Artificial intelligence and data science/Artificial intelligence
|Shadan College of Engineering & Technology
|128182
|300272
|300290
|300080
|Mumtaz College of Engineering & Technology
|128578
|–
|–
|–
|Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology
|38329
|62886
|–
|40980
|Aizza College of Engineering & Technology
|300234 (BC – E)
|–
|–
|–
|Shadan Women’s College of Engineering & Technology
|156082
|163201
|–
|300213
|Deccan College of Engineering and Technology
|64919
|115235
|154012
|–
|Nawab Shah Alam Khan College of Engineering & Technology
|117162
|–
|–
|62903
|Sana Engineering College
|163219
|179609 (SC)
|180295 (SC)
|300159 (BC-E)
|Dr. VRK Women’s College of Engineering & Technology
|300256
|124698
|177776 (SC)
|300135
|Lords Institute of Engineering and Technology
|82688
|149755
|–
|92777
The above list of last ranks admitted is not exhaustive. The complete list can be viewed on the TGCHE portal (click here).