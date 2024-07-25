Last ranks admitted to Hyderabad’s minority engineering colleges

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) is set to begin the second phase of the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TGEAPCET) after announcing the seat allotment for Phase 1. It has also provided the last ranks admitted to all engineering colleges in Hyderabad, including minority institutions.

According to the detailed notification released by the TGCHE, the online filing of basic information, payment of processing fees, and slot booking for the selection of helpline centers for the second phase of TGEAPCET will be held on July 26.

List of minority engineering colleges in Hyderabad

The following are the minority engineering colleges in Hyderabad that participated in Phase 1 of the TGEAPCET counseling:

Shadan College of Engineering & Technology Mumtaz College of Engineering & Technology Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology Aizza College of Engineering & Technology Shadan Women’s College of Engineering & Technology Deccan College of Engineering and Technology Nawab Shah Alam Khan College of Engineering & Technology Sana Engineering College Dr. VRK Women’s College of Engineering & Technology Lords Institute of Engineering and Technology

Last ranks admitted

Among the 10 minority engineering colleges in Hyderabad, the lowest ranks were admitted to Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology.

The last ranks admitted (for OC category students) in these colleges are as follows:

College name CSE ECE EEE Artificial intelligence and data science/Artificial intelligence Shadan College of Engineering & Technology 128182 300272 300290 300080 Mumtaz College of Engineering & Technology 128578 – – – Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology 38329 62886 – 40980 Aizza College of Engineering & Technology 300234 (BC – E) – – – Shadan Women’s College of Engineering & Technology 156082 163201 – 300213 Deccan College of Engineering and Technology 64919 115235 154012 – Nawab Shah Alam Khan College of Engineering & Technology 117162 – – 62903 Sana Engineering College 163219 179609 (SC) 180295 (SC) 300159 (BC-E) Dr. VRK Women’s College of Engineering & Technology 300256 124698 177776 (SC) 300135 Lords Institute of Engineering and Technology 82688 149755 – 92777

The above list of last ranks admitted is not exhaustive. The complete list can be viewed on the TGCHE portal (click here).