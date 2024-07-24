Video: Police officer kick, stamps Muslim boy’s head at Manchester Airport

A disturbing video of a police officer in Terminal 2 at the Manchester Airport in England has surfaced on Wednesday, July 24. In the video, the cop can be seen brutally kicking and stomping on a Muslim boy’s head. The clip has been widely shared on social media since it surfaced.

In the video, people shout in the background as a uniformed male officer can be seen striking a boy with a taser, followed by a kick and stamp on his head. A female officer appears to draw her own taser and aim it at others, prompting onlookers to “move back.”

The 40-second clip also shows a mother wearing a headscarf standing over a young boy. A moment later, the male officer in question approaches the boy on a bench, instructing him to “get down” and kicks him as he moves to the ground.

SHOCK WARNING: Caught on camera, what is being described as police brutality, a UK policeman kicks and stomps on the head of a Muslim man while he lays face down on the floor.



The incident allegedly occurred at Manchester airport.



It is unclear why the man was originally… pic.twitter.com/oawce9Za5r — Robert Carter (@Bob_cart124) July 24, 2024

In response, Greater Manchester Police issued a statement on X on Wednesday and captioned it saying, “We are aware of a video that is circulating online which shows our firearms officers responding to an incident at Manchester Airport.”

A GMP spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of an altercation between members of the public in Terminal 2 at Manchester Airport.

“Whilst attempting to arrest one of the suspects of the earlier altercation, three officers were subject to a violent assault, where they were punched to the ground. A female officer suffered a broken nose and all three were taken to hospital for treatment.

“As the attending officers were firearms officers, there was a clear risk during this assault of their firearms being taken from them.

Four men have been arrested and the police have referred officers’ behavior for further investigation to their internal standards unit.

We are aware of a video that is circulating online which shows our firearms officers responding to an incident at Manchester Airport.



Please find our full statement below. pic.twitter.com/XK6uo5bxdk — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) July 24, 2024

Social media users have called for an investigation by GM mayor Andy Burnham and the Independent Office for Police Conduct into the incident.

One of the users wrote, “What the hell am I watching?! Police brutality in full force as officer kicks and stamps on head at Manchester airport.”

“Absolutely unnecessary force and unacceptable. This officer must face consequences @gmpolice Does anyone know the family?,” another person wrote online.

“This policeman should be off the street and put into a jail for brutally assaulting/ attacking an unarmed person lying on ground face down and posing no threat whatsoever!,” wrote another user online simiarly in response to the incident..