Dubai-based Indian bizman harassed over Rolex at Jaipur airport

Vasu Shroff, a renowned Dubai-based Indian businessman and Chairman of the Regal Group, was allegedly harassed by customs officials at Jaipur International Airport over his personal Rolex wristwatch during a recent visit to India.

The incident occurred when Shroff, known as the “Textile King,” arrived in Jaipur on Saturday, April 12, for a two-day visit to attend a religious ceremony and was scheduled to meet Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. According to a report by Khaleej Times, he was stopped near the baggage claim area by an immigration officer who requested his passport and questioned the Rolex wristwatch he was wearing, stating it required a customs declaration.

Despite clarifying that the watch was his personal property, Shroff, wheelchair-bound, claimed he was held for more than two hours without access to drinking water, medication, or restroom facilities.

According to his legal representative, Dharmendra Singh—a senior lawyer practising at the Supreme Court of India and the Rajasthan High Court—Shroff was falsely accused of attempting to smuggle the luxury watch. Singh described the episode as a gross breach of protocol and an insult to basic traveller rights.

The Rolex, weighing 188 grams and valued at approximately Rs 3.5 million (around 150,000 Dirham), was seized on grounds of alleged undeclared importation. However, Shroff asserted that the watch is part of his regular attire and has accompanied him on numerous international journeys. Documentation and photographs were submitted to prove its prolonged usage.

Reports indicate that after Shroff returned to Dubai on Monday, 14 April, his assistant attempted to recover the detained watch but was allegedly asked to pay Rs 10,000 in arbitrary fees—a charge Singh denounced as having “no legal basis”. The watch was eventually returned on Saturday, April 19 following Singh’s formal intervention.

Calling the incident “deeply humiliating”, Shroff has urged the Indian government to modernise customs procedures, particularly at Tier-2 airports. He emphasised the need for better staff training, standardised protocols, and respect for the dignity of international travellers.