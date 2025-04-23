UAE approves design of first hybrid heliport

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on Wednesday, April 23, approved the design of the country’s first hybrid heliport, to be located at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal at Zayed Port This milestone is part of the Abu Dhabi Air Taxi project, which aims to revolutionise urban mobility in the emirate.

This first site was chosen due to its location at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal at Zayed Port, which is a leading hub for regional cruise industry, welcoming more than 650,000 visitors every year.

Developed in partnership with AD Ports Group, Falcon Aviation Services, and Archer Aviation, the hybrid heliport will accommodate both traditional helicopters and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

It is planned as part of Archer’s wider infrastructure network in the UAE, with early commercial operations planned in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA).

“This approval marks a new era for civil aviation, driven by innovation and strong partnerships,” said Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA. “Through our close collaboration with Archer, AD Ports Group, and Falcon Aviation Services, we are enabling a future where sustainable, high-tech air transport becomes an integral part of urban mobility.”

The GCAA also announced that it is the first civil aviation authority to develop regulatory standards for hybrid infrastructure. These standards will support seamless operations of both helicopters and eVTOLs from shared platforms, with final publication expected by July 2025.

Archer CEO and co-founder Adam Goldstein commented, “Leveraging existing aviation assets is key to our launch strategy, allowing us to prepare critical infrastructure quickly and safely ahead of our planned air taxi rollout.”

Captain Ramandeep Oberoi, CEO of Falcon Aviation Services, added, “This heliport has long served as a gateway to explore Abu Dhabi from the sky. Its transformation into a hybrid facility marks an exciting new chapter.”

Noura Rashed Al Dhaheri, CEO of Cruise Business at AD Ports Group, said, “Our state-of-the-art facility at Zayed Port and our renowned operational efficiency will enable faster, more sustainable services—reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s leadership in the cruise and air mobility sectors.”

The Abu Dhabi Air Taxi service is expected to begin operations in 2026, offering a new mode of fast, eco-friendly travel across the capital.