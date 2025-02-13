UAE begins mapping air corridors for flying taxis, cargo drones

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday, February 13, begun mapping air corridors and regulatory framework development for piloted and autonomous flying taxis and cargo drones.

The initiative is a collaboration between the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), which includes the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) and ASPIRE. The goal is to integrate air mobility solutions into the nation’s transport network.

The mapping and regulatory process are expected to be completed within 20 months.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA, stated, “Air corridor mapping for piloted and autonomous air taxis and drones is a crucial milestone that will enable the seamless implementation of Advanced Air Mobility into the UAE’s infrastructure.”

He added, “This initiative ensures the safe and efficient adoption of air mobility, delivering transformative solutions to urban transport and paving the way for a smarter, more connected future.”

The proposed aerial corridors will connect major airports and key locations, facilitating the smooth integration of autonomous air taxis and cargo drones into urban environments. The initiative is expected to ease congestion, improve connectivity, and contribute to sustainable urban development.

Dubai is set to become the first city globally to introduce an aerial taxi service, which is slated to launch in the first quarter of 2026.