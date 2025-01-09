UAE’s first flying taxi vertiport named DXV

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced on Thursday, January 9, that the first commercial vertiport for flying taxis in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been named Dubai International Vertiport (DXV).

This announcement follows the approval of DXV’s technical design under the newly established UAE Vertiport Regulations.

This approval is crucial for aviation infrastructure safety and compliance with GCAA regulations, encompassing physical dimensions, layout, airspace considerations, obstacle environment, and Rescue and Fire Fighting Services (RFFS).

Strategic location and development partners of DXV:

DXV is strategically located near Dubai International Airport (DXB) and is the first of four planned vertiport sites in Dubai’s initial air taxi infrastructure network. The network is being developed collaboratively by Skyports, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and Joby Aviation.

The first phase of the service will feature four key landing sites across Dubai:

Dubai International Airport (DXB)

Downtown Dubai

Dubai Marina

Palm Jumeirah

Construction timeline and capacity:

Construction of DXV began in November 2024, with commercial operations expected to commence in 2026.

Facility Features:

The 3,100 square metre DXV facility near Dubai Airport will include:

Designated flying taxi takeoff and landing areas

A dedicated passenger terminal

Advanced security protocols

Electric charging stations

DXV is designed to handle up to 170,000 passengers and 42,000 landings annually, marking a significant step in Dubai’s efforts to become a global leader in urban air mobility.