Dubai begins construction of first air taxi station at Airport

Construction of the first air taxi station also known as Vertiport has officially begun near the Dubai International Airport (DXB). Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced on Tuesday, November 12, that an innovative facility is set to transform urban mobility in the emirate.

Spanning 3,100 square meters, the Vertiport will be capable of handling up to 42,000 landings and 170,000 passengers per year. The project’s initial phase will feature four strategic landing sites including the Dubai International Airport, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah.

The services are expected to commence in 2026, significantly reducing travel times across these key locations. For example, the trip from the Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah is expected to take 10-12 minutes, and not more than 45 minutes especially during the rush hour.

Also Read UAE startup to launch commercial Air Taxi in Dubai by 2025

While sharing images of the project on X, the Crown Prince wrote, “We commenced construction on Dubai’s first aerial taxi vertiport near Dubai International Airport. Spanning 3,100 sqm, the facility will have the capacity to handle 42,000 landings and 170,000 passengers annually. The initial phase will feature stations in Downtown, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah, with services launching in 2026”.

We commenced construction on Dubai’s first aerial taxi vertiport near Dubai International Airport. Spanning 3,100 sqm, the facility will have the capacity to handle 42,000 landings and 170,000 passengers annually. The initial phase will feature stations in Downtown, Dubai Marina,… pic.twitter.com/UVOipwqf3h — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) November 12, 2024

The Vertiport will be designed in collaboration with Skyports and will include dedicated take-off and landing areas, electric charging facilities, a dedicated passenger area and security procedures.