UAE startup to launch commercial Air Taxi in Dubai by 2025

A leading electric aviation startup, Joby Aviation Inc., has unveiled plans to begin commercial services for its battery-powered air taxis by late 2025 in Dubai.

The announcement was made by the company’s CEO, Joe Ben Bevirt, on Wednesday, August 7, highlighting Daubai’s position as a world leader in delivering fast, learning, and quiet air travel enabled by Joby’s revolutionary technology.

“We’re targeting the commercial launch in Dubai,” CEO JoeBen Bevirt told analysts on a second-quarter earnings conference call. “Expect us to announce the groundbreaking of the first infrastructure there later this year, as well as first flights in the first half of next year and commercialisation towards the back half of the year,” Bloomberg reported.

The electric aviation startup is one of several manufacturers of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL). The aircraft is designed to fly customers on short commuter journeys.

Joby, a California-based transportation company, had previously stated that it would be ready to begin commercial operations as soon as 2025, subject to certification by the US Federal Aviation Administration and regulators in other countries.

Dubai will become the first city globally to introduce a commercial electric aerial taxi service and a vertiport network.