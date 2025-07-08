List of holidays for Hyderabad schools in July 2025

Hyderabad: In July 2025, schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will observe six holidays.

Out of these holidays, four are Sundays and one is optional.

July 2025 holidays for Hyderabad schools

In the month of July 2025, only two are general holidays. They are:

July 6: Moharram

July 21: Bonalu

Although the government of Telangana declared July 5 as a holiday in view of the 9th Moharram, it was optional.

Most schools in Hyderabad did not declare any holidays for Moharram as July 5, 2025 was optional and July 6, 2025 fell on a Sunday.

Bonalu

The month-long Bonalu festival, one of the Telangana’s most colourful and traditional festivals, started last month.

Bonalu is characterized by women taking decorated pots (bonam) to temples as offerings to Goddess Mahakali, accompanied by folk music, dances, and processions. This festival reflects the age-old devotion of the people and their culture.

In view of the importance of the upcoming Bonalu festival, the Telangana government added it to the list of holidays for schools in Hyderabad and other districts of the state.