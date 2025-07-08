Four family members from Hyderabad die in US road accident

The family hailed from the Suchitra area in Secunderabad.

Hyderabad: Four members of a family from Hyderabad, who were on vacation in the United States (US), were charred to death in a horrific road accident.

A couple and their two children were burned alive when the car in which they were travelling caught fire after it was hit by a mini-truck in Greene County on Sunday.

The family was on a vacation to Dallas. The accident occurred when they were returning to Dallas after meeting their relatives in Atlanta.

Sri Venkat, his wife Tejaswini and their two children had gone to the US on a vacation.

According to information received by their family in Hyderabad, in the road accident in US, their car caught fire after a mini-truck being driven on the wrong route rammed into the vehicle. All four were trapped in the fire and burned alive.

DNA tests were being conducted to confirm the identities of the deceased. The bodies will be handed over to the relatives after the DNA tests.

The family hailed from the Suchitra area in Secunderabad.

Their relatives are in shock following the tragic incident. The deceased’s bodies will be repatriated to Hyderabad for last rites.

With inputs from IANS

