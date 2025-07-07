Hyderabad man attacks two girlfriends after cheating exposed

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad man has been accused of attacking his two girlfriends when they confronted him about his infidelity.

The incident took place in the area that falls under the jurisdiction of the Kukatpally police.

Hyderabad man two-times girlfriends

According to the details, the man who is identified as Srinivas had secretly maintained relationships with both women without their knowledge until recently. The women were close friends.

One of the women discovered that Srinivas had lied about ending his relationship with her friend. The shocking truth came to light during a conversation between the two girlfriends.

Upon knowing the truth, they decided to confront Srinivas together.

Situation turned violent

The situation turned violent when Srinivas allegedly assaulted all four people who came to confront him.

The Hyderabad man punched one girlfriend in the face, twisted the other’s arm, fractured a relative’s hand and stabbed an associate with a bike key.

While the injured relative has been treated and discharged from hospital, the stabbed associate remains under medical care.

Authorities are awaiting doctor’s reports on his condition before proceeding with further legal action. The police have already registered a case against Srinivas and served him a notice.

The names of the victims have been withheld to protect their privacy as the case develops.