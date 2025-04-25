Arijit Singh turns 38: His net worth will leave you amazed!

Hyderabad: It’s April 25th — the birthday of the man whose voice has become the heartbeat of every romantic playlist in India. Yes, we’re talking about Arijit Singh, one of the most loved and top-rated singers in the country. With chartbuster songs in Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, and more, Arijit’s music has no language barrier — just pure emotion.

Today, Arijit has sung over 300 songs across various Indian languages. From love ballads to emotional tracks, many of his songs have topped charts and stayed in people’s hearts for years. His voice is now a permanent part of Bollywood’s soundscape.

Net Worth That Matches His Fame

Arijit’s talent is also reflected in his earnings. With an estimated net worth of Rs. 414 crore, he’s one of the highest-paid singers in India. He charges Rs. 10 lakh for a Bollywood song and Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 1.5 crore for live shows.

Even with all his success, Arijit leads a simple life. But his assets tell another story. He owns four luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Versova, each worth Rs. 9 crore, and drives premium cars like a Range Rover Vogue, Hummer H3, and Mercedes-Benz.

How Arijit’s Stardom Began

Arijit’s stardom didn’t happen overnight. He first stepped into the spotlight through the reality show Fame Gurukul, but true recognition came when he won 10 Ke 10 Le Gaye Dil. His real breakthrough came in 2013 with the unforgettable song Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2. That one song changed everything — and marked the beginning of a legendary career.