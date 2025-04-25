Amid forecasts of intense storms in Hyderabad, IMD issues orange alert

Hyderabad: Ahead of forecasts of intense storms in Hyderabad on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the entire state.

Apart from Hyderabad, rains are expected in almost all districts of the state.

Last day of severe heat

As per weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, today is the last day of severe heat.

He forecasted severe storms in the west, central, and north Telangana districts during the evening and night.

IMD Hyderabad too forecasted thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc., on Friday for the entire Telangana.

The weather enthusiast also forecasted that there is a high chance of scattered intense storms in the west and north parts of Hyderabad on Friday evening. Later, storms will spread to other parts of the city.

HYD :- High chances for scattered INTENSE STORMS in West,North… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) April 25, 2025

IMD forecasts storms for Hyderabad

Meanwhile, the weather department has forecasted that the city will witness a partially cloudy sky till April 28.

It has also forecasted rains or thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds from April 26 to 28.

The weather department also forecasted that on Friday, the temperatures in the state could go as high as 44 degrees Celsius. However, its prediction shows that the temperature will slowly decline to 41 degrees Celsius till April 28.

In the case of Hyderabad, IMD has forecasted a temperature range of 36–40 degrees Celsius till Monday.

Yesterday, the highest temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nizamabad. In the case of Hyderabad, the highest temperature of 42 degrees Celsius was recorded in Saidabad.

Now, in view of the forecasts of storms, the temperatures in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are likely to decline.