Pahalgam terror attack: Pony operator Syed Adil Hussain Shah dies saving tourists

A 30-year-old pony operator named Syed Adil Hussain Shah sacrificed his life while trying to protect tourists during terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Known locally as a “ponywallah,” Shah was shot while attempting to disarm one of the assailants who opened fire at the popular Baisaran meadow.

Pahalgam terror attack survivor confirms Shah’s bravery

Shah who ferried visitors on horseback confronted the attackers when they began shooting at tourists.

Eyewitnesses reported that he tried to snatch a weapon before being fatally shot three times in the chest.

A survivor later confirmed Shah’s bravery to his grieving family.

VIDEO | Jammu and Kashmir: Brave pony operator Syed Adil Hussain, who was killed in Pahalgam terror attack, laid to rest; CM Omar Abdullah salutes his sacrifice.



"It’s very sad but what can we do… He was the sole earner, he was my son, and he was young too. We are sad, but… pic.twitter.com/su22L8vuzX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 24, 2025

Anantnag: Bereaved family members of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a pony ride operator who was killed in the terror attack at Pahalgam, and others mourn during his funeral, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Anantnag: Bereaved family members of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a pony ride operator who was killed in the terror attack at Pahalgam, and others mourn during his funeral, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Anantnag: J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and others pay their last respects to the mortal remains of Adil Hussain Shah, a pony ride operator who was killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday, in Anantnag district, Jammu & Kashmir, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Omar Abdullah attends Syed Adil Hussain Shah’s funeral

Hundreds including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attended Shah’s funeral in his ancestral village of Hapatnard on Wednesday.

He praised Shah and said that the pony operator was the household’s sole breadwinner.

Visited Pahalgam today to offer Fatiha for brave heart Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who was shot dead while trying to snatch a weapon from one of the terrorists in a courageous attempt to protect the tourists he had ferried on horseback from the parking area to Baisaran meadow. Met… pic.twitter.com/VrxR4gJ3tO — Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) April 23, 2025

Also Read Hyderabad: AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain to lead march against Pahalgam terror attack

He also condemned the attack, which mostly claimed tourists’ lives, and vowed full support for victims’ families.

“Syed Adil Hussain Shah confronted terrorists to save others. His sacrifice won’t be forgotten,” he stated.

India’s diplomatic retaliation

On Wednesday, India summoned Pakistan’s top diplomat in New Delhi, Saad Ahmad Warraich, and handed over a formal Persona Non Grata note for all its military attachés.

In a historic move, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, marking the first time the landmark agreement has been placed in abeyance. The MEA confirmed that the decision will stay in effect until Pakistan takes verifiable steps to end its sponsorship of cross-border terrorism.

In another major step, Pakistani citizens will no longer be allowed entry into India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES). All previously issued SVES visas to Pakistani nationals have been revoked, and those in India under the scheme have been given 48 hours to leave.