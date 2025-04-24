Hyderabad: AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain to lead march against Pahalgam terror attack

Hyderabad: AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain will organize a candlelight unity march in Hyderabad on Thursday, April 24, to protest against the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

The march which will begin at Hockey Ground in Masab Tank aims to honor the victims and condemn terrorism while demanding justice for the brutal assault.

NAMPALLY AGAINST TERRORISM

Candlelight Unity March for Peace & Solidarity

Join us at Hockey Ground, Masabtank on Thursday, 24th

April at 7:00 PM sharp

as we unite to honor the martyrs and innocent tourists lost in the #pahalgamattack (#Kashmir) and stand strong against terrorism. pic.twitter.com/NrFDd9xIvK — Majid Hussain (@Md_MajidHussain) April 23, 2025

Majid Hussain organizes rally after Malakpet AIMIM MLA-led protest

The protest follows a similar demonstration in Malakpet where residents of all ages gathered with candles, chanting slogans against terrorism.

The rally was attended by the AIMIM MLA of Malakpet constituency Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala.

The peaceful gathering reflected Hyderabad’s collective resolve to oppose violence and support security measures protecting civilians.

India’s diplomatic retaliation

On Wednesday, India summoned Pakistan’s top diplomat in New Delhi, Saad Ahmad Warraich, and handed over a formal Persona Non Grata note for all its military attaches.

The move comes after 26 people were killed and many others injured in the deadly assault that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed a “cowardly attack on innocent civilians.”

The attack, believed to be orchestrated by Pakistan-based terror outfit The Resistance Front, has triggered a series of sweeping retaliatory actions from India.

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) which lasted over two hours and was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar among others.

India has declared Pakistan’s Defence, Military, Naval and Air Advisors posted in the High Commission in New Delhi as Persona Non Grata. The expelled officials have been ordered to leave Indian territory within a week. Simultaneously, India is withdrawing its own Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. Five supporting staff associated with these positions will also be recalled from both sides.

In a historic move, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, marking the first time the landmark agreement has been placed in abeyance. The MEA confirmed that the decision will stay in effect until Pakistan takes verifiable steps to end its sponsorship of cross-border terrorism.

Further escalating the diplomatic standoff, India has announced the immediate closure of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari. Pakistani nationals currently in India with valid travel documents have been directed to return home via the ICP by May 1, 2025. After this deadline, all overland travel between the countries will be suspended indefinitely.

In another major step, Pakistani citizens will no longer be allowed entry into India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES). All previously issued SVES visas to Pakistani nationals have been revoked and those in India under the scheme have been given 48 hours to leave.

Meanwhile, candlelight marches are taking place in various parts of the country including Hyderabad.

For today’s march in the city, AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain has appealed to people to join the rally at Masab Tank.