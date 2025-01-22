Watch: AIMIM’s Majid Hussain protests encroachment drive in Hyderabad’s Chintal Basti

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Nampally MLA Majid Hussain sat on a protest at Khairatabad on Wednesday, January 22, to protest the removal of roadside encroachments at Chintal Basti by the Hyderabad traffic police.

Heavy police force was deployed to prevent escalation of the issue.

The Hyderabad traffic police and officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) started the removal of push carts and small shanties on the Chintal Basti Road on Wednesday alleging these were encroachments and hindering traffic flow on the road connecting Khairatabad with Banjara Hills Road No 2.

Nampally MLA Majid Hussain sat on a protest at Khairatabad on Wednesday, January 22, to protest the removal of roadside encroachments at Chintal Basthi by the Hyderabad traffic police. pic.twitter.com/wguYV888Me — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 22, 2025

Majid Hussain soon arrived and sat on the road in protest against the move. AIMIM party workers and other locals also joined in and slogans were raised against the Hyderabad traffic police and GHMC.

The traffic police also held talks with the locals and sorted out the issue.

