Hyderabad metro rail records loss of Rs 625 crore

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMRL) has announced it incurred losses worth Rs 625 crore in the financial year 2024-25.

According to local reports, in the first quarter of 2025, the HMRL suffered a loss of Rs 5.55 crore. Since the inception of the Hyderabad Metro in 2017, the HMRL has lost a total of Rs 6598.21 crore. The service has received a positive response since its inception. However, there was a dip in the number of passengers since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020-2021.

At the same time, the HMRL had to repay loans taken for various projects, and it took two years for the passenger count to get back to normal. All this put together caused a loss of Rs 4828.55 crore. Monetisation of HMRL assets has helped decrease losses in the last two financial years.

The HMRL has also earned Rs 1400 crore through ticket sales and advertisement. However, the high interest rates have led to heavy losses for the HMRL.