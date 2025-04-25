Rahul, Priyanka likely to address Bharat Summit 2025 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is organising the Bharat Summit 2025, a major global conference, on April 25 and 26 at HICC Novotel, Hyderabad. The summit may feature Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as key speakers.

The event marks the 140th anniversary of the Indian National Congress and 70 years since the historic Bandung Conference, which laid the foundation for the Non-Aligned Movement. The theme of the summit is “Delivering Global Justice.”

Over 450 delegates from more than 100 countries are expected to participate, including representatives of nearly 100 progressive political parties, 40–50 ministers, and about 50 senators and members of parliament. The summit will also include global political leaders and subject matter experts.

Day one will feature the launch of the Hyderabad Declaration during the Plenary Session. Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu will deliver the inaugural remarks, followed by keynote addresses from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, addressing a press conference on Thursday, said Telangana is proud to host this prestigious summit that brings together global voices at a time when issues of justice, equity, and democracy are being widely debated. He added that Telangana is committed to promoting global conversations focused on inclusion, peace, and development.

International dignitaries expected to attend include Jorge Taiana (Former Foreign Minister of Argentina), Clara López Obregón (Senator and Former Labour Minister of Colombia), Emilio Lozada (Communist Party of Cuba), M. Kula Segaran (Minister of Law, Malaysia), and Ann Linde (Former Foreign Minister of Sweden).

From India, senior Congress leaders such as Digvijaya Singh, Pawan Khera, Supriya Shrinate, T.S. Singh Deo, Salman Khurshid, and Jothimani will also participate in panel discussions and sessions.

The summit will conclude on April 26 with a Valedictory Session featuring addresses by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal.