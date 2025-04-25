US Consulate in Hyderabad to auction laptops, ACs, other appliances

Hyderabad: The US Consulate in Hyderabad has announced an online auction of surplus items, including furniture, appliances, laptops (without hard disks), monitors, printers, air conditioners, CPUS, and other office equipment.

The E-Auction No 001 will be conducted through the portal. On the website, participants can view a list of items with corresponding images.

The consulate has clarified that all items will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, and purchases will be made with no guarantees or complaints entertained. The US Consulate in Hyderabad has also stated it will not offer any warranties, expressed or implied, regarding the functionality of the items being auctioned.

US Consulate Hyderabad e-auction: All you need to know

Prospective bidders must register on Monday, April 28, via the Accurate Auctioneers platform. There will be no registration fee. Assistance for registration will be provided by the auctioneer service provider.

Those interested in bidding must transfer an Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) of Rs 50,000 via NEFT/RTGS to Accurate Auctioneers’ HDFC Bank account by 6:00 pm on April 29.

The bank details for the transfer are as follows:

Account Name : Accurate Auctioneers and Consult Pvt. Ltd.

: Accurate Auctioneers and Consult Pvt. Ltd. Bank : HDFC Bank

: HDFC Bank Account Number : 50200061987260

: 50200061987260 IFSC Code: HDFC0001351

Also Read US Consulate in Hyderabad announces full-time job openings

The auction itself will take place on April 30 in four phases based on lot numbers:

Lots 1 to 10 will be auctioned from 10:00 am to 10:30 am

Lots 11 to 20 from 10:30 am to 11:00 am

Lots 21 to 30 from 11:00 am to 11:30 am

Lots 31 to 41 from 11:30 am to 12:00 pm.

Successful bidders will be informed on the evening of April 30. They will be required to make their final payments by 1:00 pm on May 1. Payment must be made through NEFT/RTGS to the “US Consulate General, Hyderabad.”

Items will be distributed between May 5 and May 9 on a first-come, first-served basis, strictly before 2:00 p.m. each day. Buyers must present their government-issued photo ID (original) and invoice to collect the purchased goods. Two pickup locations are designated for item collection:

US Consulate General, Sy. No. 115/1, Nanakramguda, Financial District, Hyderabad-500032 (Landmark: Opposite Lemon Tree hotel). Warehouse at Devender Reddy Estates, Sy No 580, D No 1-5-1118/1/14, Near Maruthi Courier Office, Old Alwal, Hyderabad-500010.

For any further queries, interested participants may contact the following mobile numbers: 9868215515, 8076736937, 8076763359.